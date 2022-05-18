Harrison Ford to star in Yellowstone prequel, 1932

After having a 50 year career on the big screen, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is finally turning to television at the age of 80. He recently signed on to Apple TV’s Shrinking, and now will be swapping his fedora for a cowboy hat, as the lead in Yellowstone prequel 1932. Helen Mirren will also star.

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner’s western series Yellowstone has been such a such a hit with Dads all over the world, that it’s already spawned one spin-off – 1883. Paramount Plus say that; “the next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The series is expected to debut in December 2022, which doesn’t seem to give them very long to film and edit a whole season. For Mirren, it will be a return to leading a television series for the first time since Prime Suspect, in which she played the great DCI Jane Tennison between 1992-2006.

The Yellowstone season four finale had over 9 million viewers, which puts it in a similar league to the likes of Breaking Bad. In today’s disparate television landscape which involves the streaming and binge-watching models, it is almost unheard of.

Filming on season 5 of Yellowstone is now underway, and fans will be looking forward to finding out how John Dutton’s campaign for governor is going, and how his enemies will attempt to bring him down. They will also be keen to discover how Kayce is going to make it out of the Montana wilderness.

