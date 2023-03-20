The first episode of Yellowjackets is now streaming free on YouTube

We’re coming up to the Yellowjackets season 2 release date, and Paramount has made the horror series easy to catch up on. As of now, you can watch the first episode of the incredible drama series on YouTube, completely free.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show follows an all-girl sports team that get stranded in Canadian wilderness after a plane crash. All is not what it seems in the forest they land in, and gradually they succumb to some terrifying circumstances. Meanwhile, we follow their adult counter-parts, who all still carry the trauma of what happened in their younger days.

The first season of the thriller series is truly edge of your seat stuff, carried by the Yellowjackets cast, which includes Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Joan Jett. Stacked, right?

If you’ve been putting off checking the TV series out, now is the perfect time. The gripping opening chapter is on YouTube, allowing to check it out anywhere – convenient!

Once you’re done there, you can find the rest on streaming service Paramount Plus. Yellowjackets season 2 is shaping up to offer more of the thrilling, terrifying storytelling we’ve come to expect, including cults, cannibalism, and having to endure your high school reunion. Honestly, what could be scarier?

