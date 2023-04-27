Yellowjackets star won’t compete for Emmys for one good reason

Awarding bodies are starting to make some headway with genderless categories, with the Gotham Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards having one lead and one supporting acting category last year, with all genders competing in both. This is increasingly an issue, given the amount of non-binary actors who are in some of the best TV series and most prestigious movies which are likely to be nominated for Emmys and more.

Some high-profile examples of non-binary actors include Emma Corrin (The Crown), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Janelle Monae (Glass Onion), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) and Amandla Stenberg (upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte). D’Arcy has been submitted in the Lead Actress category at the Emmys for House of the Dragon, the same category that Corrin was placed in for The Crown.

Asia Kate Dillon, who is non-binary, was nominated twice for Critics Choice awards for Billions. They were placed in the Best Supporting Actor category. Olly Alexander was nominated in the Leading Actor category at the BAFTAs for It’s a Sin, although the actor and singer identifies as non-binary. Now, Liv Hewson of the Yellowjackets cast says; “there’s not a place for me in the acting categories” and will not submit themselves for Emmy consideration.

Hewson told Variety; “It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

“It’s worth talking about,” Hewson says. “And I very gently and respectfully ask that people get their gears turning a little.”

