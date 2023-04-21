What did the Yellowjackets bring back from the woods? The second season of the hit show is finally starting to suggest some answers, pointing towards the strange creature that’s been haunting the characters.

Since day one, the Yellowjackets cast have had company in the Canadian wilderness. This thing, whatever it is, has been slowly torturing them as well as encouraging them to do horrible things. It’s a big part of what’s made Yellowjackets one of the best horror series available.

But, what did the Yellowjackets bring back from the woods? In the present, the protagonists of the TV series are still wrestling with whatever it is, and we have some clues.

What did the Yellowjackets bring back from the woods?

The Yellowjackets brought back some form of evil spirit that’s now haunting them in the present. Natalie was the only one who understood that something came back with them when they were rescued, Travis learned she was right, and now Lottie has too.

What this entity is remains to be seen. In Yellowjackets season 2, episode 5, an ominous shadow of a woman wearing horns appears to Lottie while she’s helping Natalie access the recesses of her mind. The vision terrifies Lottie, who looks like she potentially understands what this is.

We’ve seen something interfere with the girls plenty in the ’90s. This bizarre force has been haunting them in that cabin for months, causing serious trauma. What happened to Jackie’s body, and those birds, were no accidents.

The big questions now are what happens to the group before they get found, and what does the spirit want in the present. Needless to say, the mysteries continue.

Check out our Yellowjackets season 2, episode 4 recap if you want to know about what’s been happening this season. Our lists of the best Netflix series and best Disney Plus shows will provide more great TV as well.