There’s bad news about Yellowjackets season 3, but it’s for the best

Yellowjackets is approaching the end of its hit second season. We think it’s one of the best horror series on TV — sparking exciting conversations, fan theories, and keeping us glued to Showtime (Paramount Plus in the UK) every week. Ahead of the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 release date, though, we got some bad news.

As the Writer’s Guild of America 2023 strikes continue, many of the best TV series will be hit with some sort of hurdle or delay, and Yellowjackets may be no different.

Series co-creator Ashley Lyle shared an update on Twitter on May 2, 2023, and although it’s sad news, we think it’s probably for the best.

In a tweet, Lyle said, “Well, we had exactly one day in the YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun,”.

She continued, “I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the WGA gets a fair deal.” Lyle concluded the tweet with hashtags in support of the union and a bumblebee emoji — presumably because Twitter has not yet created a yellowjacket one.

This news isn’t surprising, as the timing of the strike will affect many new movies and series. As of right now, there’s no indication of how long a deal between the WGA and the major studios will take to be drawn up. This leaves the Yellowjackets season 3 release date up in the air.

