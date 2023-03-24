The best worst movie director is back, and he’s doing Jaws this time

Tommy Wiseau, the director and actor behind the legendary drama movie The Room, has returned with a new movie: and it’s about a big shark.

The Room is generally considered to be among the worst movies of all time, but here’s the catch: it’s so bad, that it’s actually a masterpiece. The unintentional comedy movie, which released in 2003, explored a love triangle between Johnny, his fiancé (or, ‘future wife’) Lisa, and his best friend Mark.

It baffled audiences and critics upon its release, with its bizarre script, direction, extended sex scenes, acting choices, and characters. It’s gone on to become a cult classic and an important milestone in the so-bad-it’s-good genre.

Now, Wiseau is returning to filmmaking once again and the trailer for his new movie has been released. Check it out below:

Focussing on a big shark that terrorises the movie’s characters, the new film is aptly named ‘Big Shark’. The trailer is short and sweet, focussing on two characters having a boxing match, before the ceiling collapses and they’re attacked by a shark.

The big question is: can this be as good as The Room? The answer to that is probably not. What made The Room so amazing was that it clearly took itself seriously, with the unintentional comedy stemming from that. Movies that are made to be intentionally bad, in order to capitalise on interest in the bad-movie genre, are often tedious and charmless.

Still, we’ve got high hopes for Big Shark, and are getting ready to de-throne Steven Spielberg‘s Jaws from the top of our best shark movies list.

