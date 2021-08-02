Tom Hanks added to new Wes Anderson movie

Tom Hanks has reportedly joined Wes Anderson’s new movie in an undisclosed role. The Toy Story and A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood actor is believed to be appearing in a small part for the production.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, writing that sources believe the part is “small and could be cameo-like in nature”. This wouldn’t be unusual for Anderson, who likes to include large ensemble casts for his comedy movies, many of whom have limited screentime overall. Hanks joins Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Billy Murray in the flick, and beyond that, we know next to nothing. Filming began in Spain this summer – that’s more or less all we have.

This, again, is par the course for one of Anderson’s movies. He’s writing and directing, like he’s done for his entire filmography. His latest movie, The French Dispatch, premiered at this year’s Cannes, and stars Brody, Swinton, and Murray, who’re all regulars in his features, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

An anthology of sorts, The French Dispatch “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city”, according to the synopsis. In the trailer, viewable below, you can see a range of styles and settings used depending on the characters and scenario.

Ever the Hollywood busybody, this is but one of several movies Hanks has in development. We’ll see him this year in Miguel Sapochnik’s science fiction movie Finch, on streaming service Apple TV Plus, then he’s involved with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, coming in 2022, and he’s Geppetto in live-action Disney movie Pinocchio.

The French Dispatch comes out in theatres October 22, and we don’t yet know when Anderson’s new, untitled movie is due. Here’s the best movies of all time for more great filmmaking to ogle at.