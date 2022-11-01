Wes Anderson movies are “very difficult” to film, says Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston, best known for his performance on the hit TV series Breaking Bad, is busy on his next gig – Wes Anderson’s upcoming romance movie Asteroid City. However, it turns out that working with the famed director on the upcoming project isn’t exactly a cakewalk.

Cranston, who previously worked with Anderson on the 2018 animated movie Isle of Dogs, is just one of the star-studded cast members in Asteroid City, joining the likes of Tom Hanks, Scarlet Johansson, and Margot Robbie. Currently, plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

However, we do know that the flick is set in a fictional American desert town during a stargazing convention. While the actor didn’t give any character or story details away, speaking with Collider, Cranston did share how different it was working on a live-action feature with Anderson this time round.

While expressing how great the experience of shooting Asteroid City was as a whole, the star revealed that Anderson’s detailed and specific approach to filmmaking wasn’t easy and required both trust and concentration – making it “very difficult” work.

“When you work for an author like that, it is a big trust exercise. We did this movie coming up, Asteroid City, in Spain, and it wasn’t easy work. Working for Wes is not easy,” Cranston said. “It’s very detailed and very specific, and so you really have to really concentrate hard. What offsets that is the congeniality and the togetherness of the experience.”

“We’re all at this five-star hotel in Spain, and every single night is a banquet. Every single night you are exchanging thoughts and laughter, and someone brings a guitar, and you’re singing, and you’re talking,” he continued. “It’s just so familial. It’s like fulfilling an actor’s dream camp. It was a really, really great experience, albeit, again, the work was very specific and very difficult.”

Cranston went on to explain how said work was difficult, sharing how Anderson puts a heavy amount of detail towards prepping his actors to convey his vision as a filmmaker. “Wes makes an animatic and voices all the characters in the animatic, what he calls the cartoon,” the actor explained.

“So we watch it on a laptop. We watch the entire movie that he voices on a laptop, and it’s like, oh, got it. I see where you’re going. I see what you’re doing, and let me see if I can hit that target, the character you’ve already created. Let me see if I can point my arrow toward it and hit it bullseye.” Sounds pretty intense if you ask us!

Currently, there is no firm release date for Asteroid City. While we wait on more updates, here is our list of the best drama movies of all time.