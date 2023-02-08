Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham just got a disappointing update

I don’t know about the rest of the team here at The Digital Fix, but I cannot wait for the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date to kick off. However, we should expect at least one big disappointment when it comes to the return of the TV series, as Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham suffered a big setback in the world of football.

Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries on the streaming service Disney Plus, detailing the story of superhero movie star Ryan Reynolds and comedy series star Rob McElhenney as they take over and transform the fortunes of Wrexham AFC, a British football team.

The show was one of the best 2022 TV series, and Welcome to Wrexham captures what football is all about – the ups and downs and the people involved. Unfortunately, there’s definitely going to be one of those ‘down’ moments in the second season of the show.

Wrexham are flying high in the National League right now and look set for promotion. Better yet, they have a very good chance of winning the league and lifting a trophy for the first time under the watchful eye of their Hollywood owners.

One competition they will not be going any further in, though, is the FA Cup. For the uninitiated, the FA Cup is one of the oldest, most prestigious tournaments in the world of football. It’s a special one, too, because anyone can play anyone, no matter where you are on the footballing ladder.

There was something of a David and Goliath story in the fourth round of the cup as Wrexham took on Sheffield United, a team three divisions above them. While Wrexham impressed in a 3-3 draw at home, there needed to be a winner and the tie was replayed in Sheffield on February 7. Sadly, Sheffield United won the game 3-1 and Wrexham were knocked out of the cup.

Still, they performed admirably over the two games, and getting to the fourth round is one hell of an achievement for a team in the fifth tier of English football. It should make for great viewing when the games are eventually shown as part of the impending second season of the show.

