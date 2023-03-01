Welcome to Wrexham season 2 looks set for a happy ending

Anyone who has ever watched sports will know just how unpredictable and frustrating things can get. But as things stand, Welcome to Wrexham is going to be detailing a very positive story as the team at the heart of the TV series are finally top of the league.

When superhero movie star Ryan Reynolds and comedy series star Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC back in November 2020, there were great expectations placed on the National League side. With all that money and backing, the club had to earn promotion back to the Football League as soon as possible, after 15 years in the fifth tier of the football ladder.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Wrexham, but things appear to be looking up this year as the club just climbed to the top of the table. So, as things stand, when the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date arrives we could be watching the champions of the National League.

Wrexham overcame a strong Chesterfield side 2-1 in their midweek game, with goals from Elliot Lee and Sam Dalby sealing all three points for the Red Dragons. Now, with a game in hand, Wrexham sit one point ahead of Notts County with just 12 games left to play.

The result and the sight of his team sitting on top of the tree clearly made McElhenney very happy. The actor shared a tweet containing the league table with the caption: “More of this please.”

Of course, like any good sports movie, this real life fairytale could well have a few plot twists along the way still to come. But, if Wrexham keep up their current form, we see no reason why we won’t be seeing the likes of Paul Mullin and Ben Tozer lifting a trophy when the Disney Plus show returns to our screens.

