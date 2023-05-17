Ryan Reynolds reveals his favourite Wrexham moment this season

Even if you aren’t a sports fan, I think we can all agree that Welcome to Wrexham has surprisingly become one of the best TV series of late. The docuseries follows the events of Welsh association football club Wrexham AFC as they fight for a place in the English Football League, and has plenty of thrilling, and emotional moments.

As we look ahead to the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date, some episodes are sure to stand out from the rest of the pack. During an interview on Fearless Devotion, a Wrexham AFC Podcast, co-owners of the football club Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, sat down to discuss the highlights of this glory-filled season for their club.

While reflecting on the campaign, Reynolds revealed his favourite moment of the year – Ben Foster’s iconic penalty save against title rivals Notts County. “For me, it’s pretty hard to top the feeling when Ben Foster saved that penalty from Cedwyn Scott,” the Deadpool 3 actor said.

For our readers who aren’t totally up to speed on Welcome to Wrexham and the footballing world, the moment Reynolds is referring to is when Wrexham goalkeeper, Ben Foster, saved a late penalty in a crucial 3-2 win for his team against Notts County.

The win allowed Wrexham to move three points to clear of Notts County at the top of the league table and put them in a position to be able to seal promotion to the English Football League. In short, it was a big deal and, understandably, a standout moment for Reynolds and the rest of the Wrexham team.

“I saw something on social media of Ben, explaining his perfect moment as a goalkeeper – and it was a year before. He’d described that moment, and he’d never had that moment before. And he retired,” he said. “It had never happened to him, but he explained it’s the last minute of the game, the last play, it’s all on the line, you’re playing another top side, and this guy is going to put it in the net ten times out of ten.”

“But not today. Not today,” Reynolds continued. “He called ‘a shot’. It’s what Babe Ruth used to do in American sports. Ben called it. It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. I don’t know if I’ve ever felt as good as the legal drug of Ben Foster saving that penalty against Notts County. Then that Scott guy scored the winning penalty at Wembley to take [Notts County] up. That’s storytelling.”

Fans can look forward to seeing that epic moment and many more when the show returns to Disney Plus later this year. While we wait for the next season, you can head over to our guide on the best sports movies ever made, as well as our list of the best movies of all time. Or, for more upcoming releases, here are all the new movies coming out in 2023.