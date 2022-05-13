Warrior Nun season 2 release date speculation cast, trailer, and more

What is the Warrior Nun season 2 release date? Based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun was one of the breakout hits of 2020 for Netflix. Filled with action, magic, and betrayal, the first season had us all begging for more.

The TV series revolves around the 19-year-old quadriplegic orphan Ava, who, after having an ancient artefact embedded in her back, develops supernatural powers. If the show’s title didn’t give it away already, Ava is forced to join an order of warrior nuns and fight the forces of evil, whether she likes it or not. After the first season ended on a huge cliff-hanger Netflix answered our prayers and announced that Warrior Nun season 2 is on its way.

That’s right, the Order of the Cruciform Sword is coming back along with all those pesky demons. So ahead of this holy Netflix release, The Digital Fix has communed with the higher powers to bring you the inside scoop. Here we discuss the Warrior Nun season 2 release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more.

Warrior Nun season 2 release date speculation

There is no set release date for Warrior Nun season 2 just yet, but fear not, friends, the Netflix series is definitely on its way. In 2020, shortly after the first episodes of season 1 hit our small screens, the streamer took to social media to share the good renewal news via a promotional video.

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020

Filming for season 2 is officially wrapped in November 2021. Showrunner, Simon Barry, took to Twitter in December of that year to tease that he had “watched all the episodes” of the new season – meaning that it is likely that editing for the production is finished, or at least is in its final stages too.

Having watched all of #WarriorNun S2 this week, I can officially declare it a ‘Holy Hand Grenade’ season. Prepare yourselves for 💥💥#holyhandgrenade pic.twitter.com/VFphgVaXvV — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 4, 2021

With this in mind, it looks like we will get news on a release date for season 2 relatively soon, and we are betting that the series will be dropping on the platform this year in 2022. However, this is currently just speculation, and we will keep you posted as soon as we have firm details.

Warrior Nun season 2 trailer speculation

As of May 2022, there is no news for the trailer for Warrior Nun season 2, but considering that the team is now finishing/ finished editing footage for the next instalment, that fact may change soon.

Barry has already confirmed that he has seen episodes for the next chapter, which means we are just waiting for Netflix to settle a firm release date.

Considering that everything appears to be ready to go, we can expect that the trailer will drop in a few months in Q3 of 2022 (fingers and crucifixes crossed).

In the meantime, Barry has offered fans another form of solace on his social media (the gifts just keep on giving) with a cheeky behind-the-scenes photo teasing the lack of video teasers for Warrior Nun season 2.

Sorry we have no update on S2 trailer or release date yet, so here’s a little BTS to keep our amazing #WarriorNun fans going. More to come. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KDAVD6NqGi — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) March 26, 2022

We are keeping our eyes peeled for the official Warrior Nun season 2 trailer as soon as it makes its big debut. However, in the meantime, you can watch all episodes of season 1 over on Netflix now.

Warrior Nun season 2 plot speculation

There is no official plot synopsis for Warrior Nun season 2, but thanks to the first season’s ending and statements from the fantasy series crew, we have some clues about what is next in store for the devoted superheroes.

At the end of the first season, we got the cliff-hanger to end all cliff-hangers. Basically, the freshmen run of Warrior Nun concluded in the middle of a full out battle, with Adriel summoning a ton of wrath demons.

The last shot of the first season saw Shot Gun Mary being swarmed by the forces of evil before the screen cut to black. So, needless to say, it is pretty clear that season 2 will have to follow on directly from the events of season 1.

After we see the gang face off against Adriel and try to save their comrade, there are still plenty more questions that season 2 needs to answer as well.

Where is JC, and will we see him return? Where is Michael after we saw the youngster run through the quantum portal? And of course, we need some more answers about Father Vincent’s betrayal after he called Adriel “Master” – the big one being why did he do it?

Another big question is the mystery surrounding Sister Lilith. At the end of episode 7, we saw Lilith return to the land of the living with similar powers to the Tarasks.

However, we still don’t know why she returned, the source of her powers, or if her amnesia is real or not. Barry confirmed that Lilith will be a major player in Warrior Nun season 2, so hopefully, the character’s mysteries get cleared up in the next chapter.

“It’s one of those imperatives that we dig down and understand what she’s going through and what’s happened to her,” he told Uproxx. “By doing all we did to her, by forcing Lilith, someone we thought we knew, to change, it meant that the audience had to go through this re-examination as well.”

Although Warrior Nun is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, we, unfortunately, can’t look towards that piece of source material for narrative clues for season 2.

This is because the story for the Netflix series is vastly different from Dunn’s creation – for example, Ava isn’t the main character in the graphic novels; instead, it is Sister Shannon, who you may have remembered died in episode one of the freshmen season.

So we will have to stick with Barry’s words for now. Stay tuned as we update this guide as soon as an official plot synopsis for Warrior Nun season 2 comes in.

Warrior Nun season 2 cast speculation

It is pretty clear that all the main players will be back for Warrior Nun season 2. We couldn’t have the series without our leading lady Alba Baptista as Ava Silva. Similarly, it is unlikely that we won’t be seeing Toya Turner as Sister Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, and Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice again.

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius will also be making a comeback, as will Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent and Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superior. Considering how the first season ended with his character unleashing hell’s forces, we are also willing to bet that William Miller as Adriel will be making a comeback to our small screens too.

Here is the expected cast list for Warrior Nun season 2:

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice

Olivia Delcan as Sister Camila

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superior

William Miller as Adriel

Currently, it is unknown if Emilio Sakraya as JC will be making a comeback, or if Lope Haydn Evans will be reprising his role as Michael Salvius after his trip across the portal. It is also unclear if any new additions have been added to the mix. Be sure to bookmark this page as more news continues to come in.

And there you have it! Everything we know about Warrior Nun season 2.