Virgin River season 4 to hit Netflix in July

If, like me, you have been eagerly awaiting updates on the return of Virgin River to the streaming service Netflix, we have great news for you. The streaming giant has confirmed that Virgin River season 4 will arrive on the platform in July 2022, with all 12 new episodes landing at once.

The hit Netflix series has been away from our screens for close to a year now, but we have known that production has been ongoing for a while. Sadly, the project hit a few stumbling blocks and delays along the way, but on July 20, 2022, we will finally be able to see the latest drama in Virgin River unfold.

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, who moves to the fictional, idyllic, titular setting to forge a new life, but things don’t always go to plan. The show also stars Martin Henderson, who was most recently seen in the horror movie X, and the actor had some promising news for fans in a recent interview with The Digital Fix.

“I can’t tell you too much because it’ll give it away, but you find out what’s going on. I’m just going to say that season 4 reveals and answers all the questions, but then presents some more,” Henderson explains. “I think season 4 is going to be really satisfying for people because of that giant cliff-hanger.”

Netflix announced on May 12, 2022, that the show will air all 12 episodes on July 20, 2022. Season 4 will see Virgin River expand, with previous seasons only having ten episodes each.

Back in April, Alexandra Breckenridge shared an update regarding Virgin River season 5, too. The original plan was to shoot season 4 and season 5 back-to-back, but that didn’t happen. Instead, season 5 is set to be shot in the summer of 2022.