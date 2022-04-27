Virgin River star shares season 5 update after filming delay

Virgin River fans have been keen for news regarding season 5 since it was announced that there had been a delay in filming for undisclosed reasons. Now, star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays protagonist Mel Monroe, has provided an encouraging update.

As fans will know, season four and five of Virgin River were supposed to film back-to-back, but production was halted after season four was finished. At the time, Breckenridge posted on Instagram; “We were supposed to start [filming season five] in March, but it was pushed so… I don’t know man. I’m hoping that maybe we’ll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter.”

Season four has not been given a release date yet, but season three landed in July 2021, so fans are hopeful that they’ll see new episodes in July 2022. The break in filming did allow Breckenridge to return to hit show This is Us “They’ve been trying to get me to come back [to This Is Us] since I’ve been on Virgin River,” she told Glamour.

She continued; “And then we were supposed to start shooting season five of Virgin River in March. But it was pushed to July.” So it sounds like the actress got her wish for summer filming in Vancouver. It sounds as though the delay in filming has been around three months, which could definitely be worse.

Breckenridge also teased what fans can expect from season four; “Obviously we’re going to watch Mel and Jack navigate the baby that we don’t know who the father is. So that should be enjoyable. And they never actually get engaged at the end of season three. So we’ll see if they end up getting engaged in season four or not.”

If you’re looking for other things to watch on Netflix while you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix series.