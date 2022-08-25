First look at new drama series from Virgin River creator

If you just can’t get enough of Virgin River then you’re in luck, because the writer of the original novels has a new drama series on the way. Robyn Carr has now released first-look photos from the set of Sullivan’s Crossing, and it looks like another picturesque setting is being lined up for some tasty TV series drama to go down.

Virgin River is one of the most popular Netflix series around, and we’re already dying to see what unfolds when the Virgin River season 5 release date comes around. We could have a while to wait though, as season 4 of the show has only recently dropped on the streaming service. Never fear, though, the best-selling author has plenty more up her sleeve, and Sullivan’s Crossing sounds like the perfect accompaniment for those following Mel Monroe’s story in North California.

Carr has shared an exclusive first look behind the scenes of Sullivan’s Crossing via Variety, and we’ve got plenty of details about what to expect.

Sullivan’s Crossing is currently shooting on location at Oakfield Provincial Park, Nova Scotia. As you may have guessed, there’s plenty of trees, greenery, and a beautiful lake as the backdrop. Carr certainly knows how to write her characters into wonderful settings, doesn’t she?

Executive producers and showrunners Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry team up with Carr once again after their success on Virgin River season 4, which saw the show become Netflix’s number one property in July.

Sullivan’s Crossing will see neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan leave her life in Boston behind her as she is forced to head back to the rural town she once called home, where her estranged father runs the local outpost.

The show will consist of ten episodes, and is billed as a romantic drama. With a fairly similar premise, we wonder if any of the Virgin River cast will make the move to this new project.

If you want to know more about the impressive locations used in these shows, why not check out our guide to the Virgin River filming locations.