Vikings: Valhalla coming to Netflix in February 2022

Netflix have announced that Vikings spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, has a release date of February 25, 2022. They have also released a first look at the show, with four new images.

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the original series and chronicles the journey of some of history’s most famous Vikings – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson as they fight for survival and glory.

Eriksson (Sam Corlett) was a famed explorer who sailed to North America hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus claimed he discovered the country.

Eriksson isn’t the only famous Viking who’ll appear in the spin-off. A number of legendary figures will appear in Valhalla, including, Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and most notably Norman King William the Conqueror (Clive Standen).

Vikings: Valhalla will stand alone and you don’t have to have watched the five seasons of Vikings in order to enjoy it. But it does “enrich” the show if you’ve seen the journey so far.

One of the images shows a character who looks like he’s being knighted and another shows a soldier clad in what looks like the pelt of a wolf, in the midst of bloody battle.

Netflix Geeked made the date announcement as part of a thread that had more information and many hotly-anticipated shows; including Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – the animated origin story of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Other shows mentioned in the thread include Locke & Key season 3, Stranger Things season 4 and The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Other hot properties that were mentioned were Resident Evil – a live-action, scripted series based on the video game franchise and The Sandman – a blend of modern myth and dark fantasy by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens) that follows the people and places affected by Morpheus (the Dream King) as he mends the cosmic mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

