Is Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings Valhalla? Vikings Valhalla season 2 just dropped on Netflix, meaning that audiences can finally see the next stage of the series’ bloody adventures.

Vikings Valhalla is a sequel to the hit historical drama series Vikings, which starred Travis Fimmel in the leading role as Ragnar Lothbrok. His character in the gruesome thriller series was based on the legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lodbrok, and the Vikings TV series followed his adventures from farmer to warrior king.

Fimmel’s Ragnar Lothbrok became a staunch fan-favourite character, helping to maintain the popularity of the series, which, in turn, created the demand for the sequel Netflix series Vikings Valhall. But is Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings Valhalla?

No, Ragnar Lothbrok is not in Vikings Valhalla. That’s because the sequel series is set over 100 years after the events of the main series, in which Ragnar Lothbrok played his part.

Even if Vikings Valhalla was set closer to the events of its predecessor series, Travis Fimmel’s Ragnar Lothbrok would still not be in the show because the character died in season 4 of Vikings. He was executed by being dropped into a pit of venomous snakes – which is about as definitive as an ending can be.

