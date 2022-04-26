Venom 3 officially announced by Sony

Everyone’s favourite symbiote is officially making a big-screen comeback. During its CinemaCon panel on April 25 2022, Sony Pictures delighted all of us MCU and Spider-verse fans by revealing that Venom 3 is underway.

News that Venom 3 is now a done deal for the studio isn’t that surprising given the mass success that the last two science fiction movies featuring the gooey anti-hero had. Telling the story of a reporter named Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) teaming up with an eccentric monster from out of space, the Venom franchise has been something of a cash cow for Sony since 2018. The latest 2021 film for the comic book character, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, dominated the box office, earning an impressive $502 million worldwide.

But despite the exciting news that Venom 3 is now racing its way into development, few details about the film were disclosed. Currently, information regarding its plot, cast, and filming schedule are all under wraps. However, thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credit scene, we do have some indication on what is next for the extra-terrestrial crime-fighting duo.

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, viewers saw Eddie and Venom on a tropical vacation, which was rudely interrupted by some multi-verse madness. The two end up seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on the TV in their hotel room.

The press announcement where his secret identity was revealed to be Peter Parker is seen. Since this is a direct link to Spider-Man, it looks like Venom will get a cross-over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Besides Venom 3, Sony also announced a Ghostbuster’s sequel and that the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie had been delayed. A new Spider-Man spin-off movie called El Muerto was also announced, and is set to release on January 12, 2024.