Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is officially happening

There must be something strange in the neighbourhood because the Ghostbusters are back. Yes, a Ghostbusters 4 has been announced by Sony at the 2022 CinemaCon in Las Vegas. No details are currently known about the comedy movie, but Afterlife director Jason Reitman has made no secret of his ambitions for the horror movie franchise.

“I think it’s no secret that my father and I would love Ghostbusters mythology to keep growing from Afterlife,” Reitman told The Digital Fix when we spoke to him about the series’ future. “We wanted to make a movie that would set the table for all kinds of Ghostbusters films.”

When we pressed him on what a hypothetical Ghostbusters 5 might look like, he hinted that he’d like to see the films go beyond the United States. “I don’t know what they are, and I can’t tell you what they are, ” he continued. “But every culture has a relationship with the supernatural. And we would love to see Ghostbusters continue to expand.”

Unfortunately, though, we don’t know anything else about the film, including whether Reitman will return to make the sequel.

Ghostbusters 5 (or whatever they end up calling it) was just one of several films announced by Sony Pictures last night. The Studio also revealed that Tom Hardy’s Lethal Protector would return in Venom 3 and that the Super Mario Bros movie was delayed.

A new Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto was also announced. The rapper Bad Bunny will reportedly be playing the title role, which is set for release on January 12, 2024.