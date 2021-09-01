Venom: Let There Be Carnage rated PG-13 in US

Despite having a brutal name that suggests an R-rating, Venom: Let There be Carnage is officially rated PG-13 just like its 2018 predecessor, hinting that said carnage will likely be in moderation.

Confirmed by the Motion Picture Association of America in its weekly ratings bulletin, the reasoning for the sequel’s PG-13 labelling reads: “Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.” While many fans expected a strong R-rating for the upcoming thriller movie, and may be disappointed by the MPA’s update, it is worth highlighting that seeing Tom Hardy lay waste to his enemies is still on the cards. The mention of “intense sequences of violence” and “disturbing material” promises that the sequel will still have some edge, and will likely live up to the gory expectations of the extra-terrestrial marvel character.

It is also worth noting that the rating isn’t that surprising, especially when considering the current landscape of superhero movies. Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU have generally stayed away from R-rated flicks, sticking to the more profitable PG-13 label – and there isn’t any reason why Sony Pictures wouldn’t follow their example.

It is also understandable why Sony doesn’t want to take the financial risk. While blowing critics away, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad didn’t impress at the box office. This could be due to Covid-19’s effects on cinema attendance, and the action movie’s R-rating. In 2018, Venom was rated PG-13 and generated over $856 million at the global box office, outgrossing movies like Deadpool 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. By sticking to their effective PG-13 formula, Sony’s sequel looks to be gunning for the same level of financial success.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was previously scheduled to premiere on September 24 but was delayed to October 15. Currently, it is scheduled to release the same day as Blumhouse’s highly anticipated horror movie, Halloween Kills. The clashing dates have many worried that Venom will be delayed to January, 2022. However, no new date has been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

If you are after more killer action, why not check out our list of the best monster movies of all time.