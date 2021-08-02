Venom 2 statue gives best look yet at villain Carnage

One of the most exciting things about Venom 2 is that it’s the first time we’ll see the iconic villain Carnage on the big screen. We got our first look at the psychotic scarlet symbiote in the Venom 2 trailer, but it was a very brief glimpse that didn’t really give viewers a lot of time to behold Carnage in all his glory.

Some new promotional materials for the film have given us our best look yet at the evil symbiote. Several statues showing Venom and Carnage battling have been shipped out to IMAX theatres to help promote the science fiction movie in China. The statue seems to show that Carnage’s design will be extremely comic accurate, boasting the character’s signature blood-red alien symbiote, more tendrils than the creature from the Thing, and fingers so sharp they’d make Freddy Krueger jealous.

Venom: Let there be Carnage is a sequel to the 2018 Venom film and is set one year after the events of that action movie. The sequel will see Eddie (Tom Hardy) trying to adapt to sharing his body with the titular alien symbiote while also battling Cletus Cassady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the Carnage symbiote during

In the comics, Carnage is the fusion of the serial killer Cletus Cassady and the symbiotic offspring of Venom. A common foe of Spider-Man, the character has evolved into Venom’s arch-nemesis and was designed by his creators, writer David Michelinie and artist Mark Bagley, to be a darker version of Venom.

A live-action Carnage has been on the top of many comic book movie fans wishlists for a while now, perhaps second only to seeing Spider-Man and Venom meet on the big screen. While all their Carnage dreams have come true, we don’t know when Peter and Eddie will finally face off.

Both Sony and Marvel have been cagey on whether Venom is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been several conflicting statements made over the last few years about how interconnected Sony’s Marvel Universe and the MCU are.

Morbius star Tyrese Gibson said his film was set in the MCU, but Sony retracted that statement. Confusing matters is the appearance of Michael Keaton in the Morbius trailer, which would imply that it is a shared reality, and oh no, I’ve gone cross-eyed trying to make sense of all this.

Perhaps the final word on this should be Kevin Feige, a man who knows a thing or two about the future of the MCU. Feige said that Spider-Man and Venom doing battle on the big screen is “could happen at any time”, which confirms to us at least that there’s the potential for the two universes to crossover.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release in the UK on September 15.