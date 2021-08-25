Venom 2 reportedly being delayed to January 2022

It looks like Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is being delayed. Vulture reports that multiple sources say the action movie sequel might be moving to January.

According to the report, Sony is looking at the underwhelming box office of The Suicide Squad, and considering its options. Although the DCEU movie by no means did poorly, its performance indicates that cinema audiences still aren’t back to full strength. Since Venom made over $850 million worldwide in 2018, Sony wants the followup to do the same, if not better, and that’s unlikely as things currently stand.

Venom 2 has already been moved a few times. from October 2020, to June 2021, then to September 2021, and finally October 15, 2021. That happens to be the same release date as Halloween Kills, making it more than a little inconvenient for all parties. It’s expected that Sony will move it to January 21, 2022, taking the current date held by Morbius, meaning the Jared Leto-led horror movie will also be moved again. This isn’t the most surprising news, since the second trailer for Venom 2 had the release date as just a vague “This fall”, making it clear the studio was hedging its bets.

Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson star in the upcoming sequel, as Eddie Brock, and Cletus Kasady, the respective Venom and Carnage. Andy Serkis is directing, from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, who developed the story with Hardy.

In other Spider-Man-related news, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home finally got its first trailer this week. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange manage to break the multiverse, causing all sorts of shenanigans, like the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

We’ll keep you posted on if and when Venom 2 is officially moved – watch this space.