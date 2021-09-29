Eminem teases Venom 2 song, our most anticipated sequel of 2021

Eminem is teasing a new song for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, thoroughly justifying the science fiction movie sequel. The rapper has a number of collaborators on the track and gave a short snippet of the tune’s beat.

Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers shared the tease on Twitter, revealing that Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy are all featuring on the single. We get a couple of bars of the rhythm, but no vocals just yet, so we can’t tell if it’ll be as catchy as Em’s chorus in 2018. Indeed, Eminem’s ‘Venom’ was the delightfully odd cherry on the bizarre cake that was the blockbuster Venom, a film that ultimately made over $850 million at the worldwide box office.

Since Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady promised carnage at the end of the original, we have high hopes that Mathers is about to ramp things up appropriately. Having three guests, including the man responsible for ‘Rapstar’ earlier this year, places anticipation at fever pitch. Maybe we’re expecting too much, and to that, we say: “I know they’re gonna hate, but I don’t care, I barely can wait.”

Unfortunately, while we’re getting a hip new Eminem single, Woody Harrelson’s wig is sitting the thriller movie sequel out. Harrelson explained that he simply didn’t enjoy wearing it, which is why he’s got a new, slicked back look for Venom 2.

Andy Serkis is directing the Venom followup, taking over from Ruben Fleischer, and Tom Hardy is reprising his role as Eddie Brock. Let There Be Carnage is the latest in Sony’s Marvel universe, with Morbius coming next year, adding vampires to the mix.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out in the US on October 1, and the UK October 15. We’ll keep you informed on when you can check out Eminem’s new accompanying track.