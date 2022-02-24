Andrew Garfield turns detective in first trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven

FX and Hulu have released a first trailer for true crime thriller series Under the Banner of Heaven from Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black (Milk, J. Edgar). It stars Andrew Garfield as a devout Mormon detective who has his faith tested by a brutal murder investigation that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Under the Banner of Heaven’s directors include David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) and Isobel Sandoval (Lingua Franca). It also stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Sam Worthington (Avatar) as brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty, who are at the centre of the crime which occurred in 1984. Further cast-members include Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Rory Culkin and Denise Gough.

Creator Dustin Lance Black was also a story editor and staff writer on the acclaimed TV series Big Love, which was about a fundamentalist Mormon community that practiced polygamy. Under the Banner of Heaven is based on a true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer.

Andrew Garfield has had a busy and successful last few months, starring in The Eyes of Tammy Faye with Jessica Chastain, popping up in a certain web-based superhero franchise and being Oscar-nominated for the lead role in Netflix musical tick, tick…BOOM!

We don’t yet have a release date for Under the Banner of Heaven, the teaser just says “Coming soon only on Hulu.” The trailer gives us our first look at Andrew Garfield’s detective, who is seen praying, Daisy Edgar-Jones in a white robe, and Wyatt Russell riding through town on a white horse, with a stars-and-stripes megaphone and a large gold star that says; “Lafferty for Sherriff.”

You can watch the teaser here;

While we wait for more information on when Under the Banner of Heaven might be coming to Hulu, check out our guide to the best detective movies.