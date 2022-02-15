Sebastian Stan and Daisy-Edgar Jones star in first Fresh trailer

Hulu have released a first trailer for Sundance hit Fresh, starring Marvel’s Sebastian Stan and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones. The romance movie is directed by Mimi Cave and will have its premiere on Hulu on March 4, 2022.

The trailer opens with Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) on the date from hell with Jane the Virgin’s Brett Dier, who plays a character who is of course, named Chad. She then meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a supermarket. Noa discusses her love life with her best friend Mollie (Jojo T. Gibbs) and when Noa says that Steve doesn’t have an Instagram, Mollie thinks “that’s shady.”

Fresh is a film that starts in one genre and then has an abrupt shift into another, so if you want to go in unspoiled, it’s best to avoid the trailer and even the poster, which maybe even gives more away. But if you want to know about the movie and trailer, continue reading! There is a review quote on the screen that says; “30 minutes in, my jaw was on the floor and has remained so since.”

The trailer kicks up a gear and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Heads Will Roll starts playing. Steve says; “It’s about giving. Giving yourself over to somebody. Becoming one, forever. That’s love.” There are several disorientating shots, of Stan running, Edgar-Jones’ hair whipping through the air, Stan and Edgar-Jones dancing and people eating.

The trailer ends with Mollie’s voice saying; “It’s a straight girl’s fantasy come true, right?” If you want to watch the trailer, you can do so below;

Sebastian Stan is, of course, best known for playing Bucky Barnes, but has made some interesting career choices, including detective movie Destroyer and movie and TV shows based on a true story – I Tonya and Pam and Tommy. There’s also been romance Monday, and the dark and twisted – The Devil All the Time and We Have Always Lived in the Castle.

