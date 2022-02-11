Uncharted ending and post-credit scene explained

Uncharted brings Naughty Dog’s hit videogame series of the same name to the big screen in an all-new globetrotting adventure movie. But let’s be honest, it isn’t the easiest film to follow. With double-crosses at every turn, and mysteries being thrown left, right and centre, Sony’s new action movie can be a tad overwhelming. You may be wondering how exactly did Uncharted end? Warning massive spoilers lie ahead.

Uncharted tells the story of a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first fortune-seeking mission. After being separated from his big brother Sam, Nathan has spent his life as a pick-pocket until he is approached by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

Learning that his brother had a secret life of adventure – and with the promise of potentially reuniting with Sam in the future – Nathan and Sully join forces to recover a golden crucifix key and track down a lost 500-year-old fortune. Unfortunately, the ruthless billionaire Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and Sully’s deadly ex-girlfriend Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) are also trying to beat them to the treasure. Still with us? Good.

As we said, there is a lot going on in Uncharted, and with a fast-paced script, it is easy to miss out on important details if you break concentration for just a second.

But, have no fear; we are here to help. Here we explain what happens in Uncharted’s final moments, examine all the post-credit scenes, and break down if we can expect to see any Uncharted sequels in the future.

What happens at the end of Unchartered?

Uncharted ends with an action-packed showdown and some casual destruction of priceless artefacts. After being betrayed by Chloe Frazer, the map to the lost treasure of the Magellan voyage falls into the hands of Moncada. Moncada is also revealed to be behind the killing of Nathan’s brother Sam, so talk about a double whammy, right?

However, Moncada’s victory is short-lived as Sully’s ex-flame, Braddock, shocks us all by killing the billionaire during the flight to the treasure’s location. Nathan, who had stowed away on the flight in Moncada’s flashy red car, is thrown out of the plane after getting caught in the crossfires of mutiny.

But our leading man manages to survive with the betrayer Chloe, after literally falling from the sky. Following the whole plane fiasco and landing in the sea, Nathan and Chloe wash up on a beach at a five-star hotel in the Philippines and decide to try and uncover where the true location of the treasure is – which Nathan is convinced his brother Sam had figured out. It turns out that Nathan’s hunch was right. After looking through all the postcards his brother left him over the years, he discovers a secret message written in invisible ink.

Following the instructions on the postcard, Nathan takes the golden crucifix keys (that have been used in every single puzzle so far) and works out the true coordinates to the treasure. He and Chloe part ways, after she steals a series of fake directions that he left on the table as a decoy, and Nathan then heads to the treasure solo.

Finding his way to a hidden cave, he uncovers two massive pirate ships filled with gold.

Before Nathan can dance for joy at fulfilling his childhood fantasy (drum roll please), his old partner Sully shows up after revealing that he had tracked his location – using a ‘Find my Friends’ app on his phone…yep, you read right, an app.

The two quickly gather up the gold; however, Braddock suddenly appears and proceeds to hook the ancient pirate ships filled with treasure to helicopters and begins to fly the gold, and unbeknown to her, Nathan and Sully out of the hidden cave.

As you can guess, Nathan and Sully don’t stay hidden for long, and Braddock’s forces and the two engage in a big fight, ending with the two high-jacking one of the helicopters – and ultimately escaping, well actually annihilating Braddock and her crew.

Unfortunately, during the fight, both pirate ships and the ancient fortune were destroyed and lost to the sea for good, but our loveable pickpocket Nathan did manage to pick up a few bars of gold. He and Sully take what few riches they can get and fly off into the sunset, forming their partnership and ushering themselves into Hollywood as the next treasure-hunting duo of the silver screen.

Does Uncharted have a post-credit scene?

There is not one but two post-credit scenes in Uncharted. The first takes place in a dark prison in an unknown location. It is a pretty short scene, but we do get a juicy character reveal. In one of the cells, a man with a long beard and messy hair is writing on a postcard, which he signs off with a big ‘S’. So yeah, maybe Nathan’s long lost brother Sam isn’t as dead as we all thought.

The second post-credit scene in Uncharted sees our leading swindler Nathan back on the screen again. The now fully fledge treasure hunter is in a meeting with a mysterious man in a white suit.

It turns out that the two are there for an exchange. In return for a map, which presumably holds another treasure location, Nathan will give the thief his family heirloom ring.

Now, if you had played the Uncharted games series, you would know that this ring, from Nathan’s ancestor, Sir Francis Drake, has a series of coordinates inscribed on it too, and is the key to finding the location of El Dorado.

So it seems like the mysterious man may be Gabriel Roman; however, nothing was confirmed in the short clip, and after a fight between the two, Nathan and Sully fled the scene before we could get any solid answers. Still, by all accounts, it seems like the two’s next stop is to the famed lost city of gold, El Dorado.

Will there be an Uncharted 2?

From the post-credit scenes, there is a lot left unanswered and a lot that has been set up for a new adventure (presumably in El Dorado) in the ending of Uncharted. It seems likely that Sony has a sequel planned for the movie. However, nothing has been greenlit just yet.

If you are a fan of the game series, you may have realised that Uncharted isn’t really a true adaptation of the first game in the series Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. Sure, some action scenes are reminiscent, but plot-wise, it is more like a prequel story – so there is plenty of material left for Sony to use if it wants to make Uncharted into a full-blown franchise. However, there is some bad news. If a sequel does happen, Nathan Drake may be recast.

In an interview with GQ in 2021, Tom Holland revealed that he doesn’t think that he would return for a second film, if it were directed in the same way that focused on his character’s appearance above all else again. “It was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps,” the star explained. “It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.”

Who knows, maybe Holland’s word will be taken on board by Sony, and the next Uncharted script will be more personality focused. But either way, it does mean that if Uncharted 2 ever does happen, it may have an uphill production battel. We will be sure to keep you posted on any updates.