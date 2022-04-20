Twisted Metal TV series gets first director

It seems like every day we are talking about a new videogame adaptation; be it in the movies with franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog taking off, or on the small screen. The latter applies to Twisted Metal, a game which originated on the PS1, and is now set for a TV series adaptation. The project is moving ahead nicely now, and even just found its first director.

Twisted Metal first hit the PlayStation way back in 1995, as a fun little vehicular combat game, a demolition derby, if you will. Basically you were able to pick from an array of cool vehicles, arm them with crazy weapons, and unleash some fury in various arenas. The videogame has come a long way since 1995 though, and has seen numerous iterations and improvements since first launching.

Now, Peacock has picked up the small screen adaptation, and MCU actor Anthony Mackie is set to star and executive produce the series. But, you need a director of course, and Kitao Sakurai has jumped on board the Twisted Metal series to direct multiple episodes.

Sakurai is mostly known for his comedy work in the industry. He is the director and executive producer of The Eric Andre Show, and most recently collaborated with Andre in the comedy movie Bad Trip, for the streaming service Netflix.

Twisted Metal is billed as a comedic, action-packed live-action interpretation of the classic videogame. Mackie will play a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Think Mad Max meets Grand Theft Auto and you pretty much have Twisted Metal. You can count us in! We can’t wait to hear more about this project as it develops, and you can be sure that we will keep you updated as soon as we hear any more information.