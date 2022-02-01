Twilight star Taylor Lautner’s fiancée was ‘Team Edward’

Twilight star Taylor Lautner (who played Jacob the werewolf) has revealed that his fiancée, who is also called Taylor, was a Twi-hard. But she was on Team Edward. Awkward!

In case you weren’t knee-deep in the Twilight Wars of 2005-2012, the books and movies led many people to declare themselves either Team Edward (a vampire, as portrayed by Robert Pattinson in the movies) or Team Jacob (Lautner). Bella (Kristen Stewart) was the lucky normal gal at the centre of this particular love triangle.

Lautner recently went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new movie and Clarkson cheekily brought up a photo of his fiancee Taylor Dome wearing a Twilight sweatshirt as a much younger girl. Lautner says; “She was Team Edward. She’s made up for it. I’m allowing her to make that mistake – it’s in her past. So she’s good now, but she was not Team Jacob unfortunately. Still love her.”

Lautner has also recently been speaking about how the massive amounts of fame that came with the Twilight movies led to him being afraid to leave his house for a long time.

Lautner has not achieved the same level of success as either Robert Pattinson, who will shortly be playing Batman or Kristen Stewart, who is tipped for an Oscar nomination this year for her portrayal as Princess Diana in Spencer. However, he has made some interesting career choices, such as appearing in the very funny British sitcom Cuckoo.

And let’s not ever, ever forget that even before Twilight, Lautner starred in the seminal classic The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3D.

The Twilight films nearly all made around $700 million each at the box office, with the final part making $830 million. The book series has sold over 100 million copies.

If you’re still a Twi-hard (and there’s no shame in that), then you might enjoy our guides to the best fantasy movies and the best romance movies.