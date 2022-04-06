Turning Red filmmakers promoted to Pixar leadership roles

Turning Red director and producer Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins have been promoted to Vice Presidents at Pixar following the success of the animated movie.

Shi, who started out at the studio as an intern, worked on movies like The Incredibles 2, Inside Out, and Toy Story 4 before directing Academy Award-winning Pixar short Bao. As the director of Turning Red, she was Pixar’s first female feature-length director. Shi has now been promoted to the role of vice president creative, where she will guide the studio’s filmmakers on their own productions as part of the Pixar Braintrust.

Meanwhile, Collins, who has helped produce classic Pixar movies like WALL-E and Finding Dory during her 25 years with the company, has been named senior vice president of development. Her role will involve leading Pixar’s development group for features and streaming, who help originate story ideas for production. In a statement shared with NBC, Collins said, “Pixar has always been a place that seeks to delight and surprise audiences and I am thrilled to be able to expand on that legacy and help shape what comes next.”

The Digital Fix recently interviewed Shi and Collins, where they shared the moment they first realised they were working as part of Pixar’s first all-female team. “There was a huge wave of love and excitement in the fact that there were all women standing on stage, Collins said. “It was real. It was great.”

We loved the film, writing in our review: “the engaging cast, family themes and relatable struggles show the director really embraced her inner panda in her feature-length debut.”

Turning Red is available to watch now on the streaming service Disney Plus.