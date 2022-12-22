Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser

A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023.

The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much, but we do get to see Foster’s character Liz battling the elements in a snowstorm and looking troubled by some evidence she has just uncovered. After news of Foster’s casting broke in May 2022, Issa Lopez, who is a showrunner for the thriller series, said in a Twitter statement, “It’s out. Dreams do come true. Nightmares too… I can’t wait for you all to see what strange, cold mysteries we’re cooking.”

The official plot synopsis for True Detective season 4 is as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.”

Starring alongside Foster as Evangeline Navarro is Kali Reis, with other ensemble cast members including John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe. A release date for the drama series has not yet been confirmed, but if you want to solve more mysteries, check out our guide to the best detective movies.