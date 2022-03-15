Top Gun: Maverick set to play at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise has made no secret of his desire to head into space for his next film, but in the meantime, you can’t really grumble at a trip to the South of France, can you? Well, his upcoming action movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is set to play at this year’s prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The long-awaited sequel to the cheesy ‘80s thriller movie, will see Tom Cruise joined by his co-stars from the original movie, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, as well as Miles Teller who is a new face in the Top Gun universe. The movie is set to be released on May 27, 2022, after delays hit the Paramount Pictures slate of upcoming releases.

But, before that, top film critics and those lucky enough to venture over to the French Riviera will be able to see Top Gun: Maverick on the South East coast of France. The Festival runs between May 17 to May 28, so it remains to be seen just how advanced the screenings at Cannes will be.

The movie is set to release just in time for Memorial Day weekend in the US, and Cannes Film Festival is often used as a launchpad for such blockbusters. It is likely Top Gun: Maverick will play out of competition, so it won’t be eligible for any prizes.

This will be the first time a Tom Cruise movie has played at Cannes in 30 years, with the last instance being Ron Howard’s Far and Away, in 1992. It remains to be seen whether Cruise will actually be in attendance for the festival, but the actor actually played a big part in delaying the release of the film, because he wanted a “world tour” promotional push.

While he may be swapping the cosmos for Cannes, we’re sure Cruise will be rather pleased that this legacy sequel will be playing in front of the celebrated festival’s crowd.