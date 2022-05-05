Lady Gaga arrived to Top Gun 2 premiere in a flying dress

Planes were not the only thing airborne at the recent premiere for Top Gun 2 in San Diego. Actor and recording artist, Lady Gaga stole the show with an eccentric helicopter outfit, that literally lifted the star up into the air and had her flying down the walkway to the big screen.

Lady Gaga, who wrote the theme song ‘Hold My Hand’ for the upcoming action movie, is no stranger to making an entrance. In the past, we have seen the artist break fashion expectations be that through meat dresses, or red latex onesies. However, Gaga’s latest creation truly stands above the rest. In a video courtesy of Film Updates, we see the star strapped to a giant white drone that hovers above the ground as she flies her way down a lit-up runway.

Hopefully, Gaga’s musical efforts for the upcoming sequel to the ’80s movie Top Gun will be just as successful as her outfit. Top Gun 2 marks the artist’s return to producing original music for film after her 2018 acclaimed soundtrack for the drama movie A Star is Born.

‘Hold My Hand,’ was produced by Lady Gaga and her long-time collaborator BloodPop. The film version of the track also features additional production and scoring by Dune composer Hans Zimmer.

Lady Gaga arrives in a flying dress to the #TopGunMaverick premiere pic.twitter.com/YAMjiWIEoz — Film Updates (@FilmUphates) May 4, 2022

Taking to Twitter back in April, Gaga explained why ‘Hold My Hand’ is important to her, and arguably why she went full out in a helicopter dress for the Top Gun 2 Premiere.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” she wrote.

“I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.