Tom Cruise straps in for new Top Gun 2 trailer

Good morning, aviators! Tom Cruise is set to buckle up and take to the skies once again in his upcoming action movie Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited sequel to the classic ‘80s movie has suffered from multiple delays due to the pandemic, and Cruise’s own insistence that it get a suitably big release, and that date is just around the corner now. As the release edges closer and closer, we have now been treated to a brand new trailer!

Top Gun: Maverick will drop exclusively in theatres on May 27, 2022, but first, it will premiere at Cannes Film Festival. Although the movie won’t technically be in competition at the prestigious film festival, it is still a big deal for Top Gun 2 to get its big opening there. The movie sees Tom Cruise reprise his role from the original movie, along with co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer. They are joined by Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris, among others.

The new trailer offers us a good look at Teller and his fellow new pilots who are under the guidance of Maverick himself, as well as an insight into the stakes involved in the new movie.

While the trailer doesn’t give too much away, it does give us plenty of new, very cool footage of Cruise performing his usual array of incredible stunts. Top Gun: Maverick sure does look like an exhilarating ride, and Cruise looks like he’s having a lot of fun.

Attached to the trailer is also the official release date for the movie. While it had long been rumoured that we would get Top Gun 2 on Memorial Day weekend in the US, the trailer confirms a May 27 release date which aligns with the assumptions.

Special advance screenings look likely, with a new poster also showing a May 25 date for IMAX and 4DX screenings. One thing’s for sure, this movie is made for a big screen!