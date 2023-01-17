Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 release date speculation, trailer, and more

What is the Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 release date? Since 2020, the adorable anime TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You has captured the hearts of all of us Tv lovers. Based on the Fly Me To the Moon manga by Kenjiro Hata, the show is filled with romance, laughs, and is, in short, just a feel-good time.

The anime series tells the story of Nasa Yuzaki, a young man who finds his life saved by Tsukasa Tsukuyomi one winter night. After confessing his love to the mysterious girl, she agrees to become Nasa’s girlfriend on the condition that they get married first. And, once Nasa turns 18, Tsukasa turns up at his doorstep to keep their promise, starting their new relationship and married life – resulting in a romance anime for the ages.

Despite the TV series’ immense popularity, news on its next chapter has been sparse, leaving many fans to wonder what is next for Nasa and Tsukasa. Well, The Digital Fix is here to clear up all the confusion! From the Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 release date, trailer, plot, cast and more, here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of this wholesome show.

Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 release date speculation

The Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 release date has been confirmed to drop sometime in 2023. Since the renewal of the animated series was first announced in 2021, this is a great update as a time frame has now been committed to.

However, it should also be noted that we still don’t have a specific 2023 date yet. Since we are in the beginning of the year, it is likely that news on the upcoming chapter will be revealed in a few months’ time, and given how season 1 aired in November of 2020, we are guessing that season 2 will similarly come out in late 2023.

Be sure to check in on this page as we keep you updated!

Is there a Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 trailer?

Good news, romance fans! The Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 trailer was released on December 2021. In the clip, we see a brief recap of the story as well as plenty of romantic scenes with Nasa and Tsukasa locking lips and hanging out with their friends.

While the trailer did release over a year ago, there is nothing to be concerned about just yet. A new trailer will likely pop up sometime in 2023; however, the lack of teasers doesn’t mean that the whole project has been shelved. Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 is still on its way!

You can watch the trailer down below:

Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 plot

Just like season 1, the Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 plot will follow the relationship of the newlyweds Nasa and Tsukasa. However, new romances are never an easy ride, so we expect more shenanigans and trouble will pop up in this next chapter too.

In the last season of the series, we saw an apartment burning down, first kisses, first loves being squashed and accidental bed-sharing. It was a wholesome ride, but also one packed with action and mishaps that Nasa and Tsukasa had to navigate together.

Since messing up with an already perfect formula is never a good idea, it makes sense that season 2 will stick to the same brand of light-hearted episodes as seen in season 1. However, saying that, we are willing to bet that Nasa and Tsukasa will start taking some more steps and amp up their romance in the next instalment.

Crunchyroll put out a special episode of the animated series before season 2 in November 2022. In the OVA, Tsukasa partook in some cosplay, making her husband blush and very flustered. While it may look like fan service, the episode does suggest that some serious relationship developments will be heading our way in season 2, as the two got closer and a bit more intimate.

Nasa and Tsukasa are bond to get closer and, fully become a real married couple at some point. It should also be noted that the anime has plenty of material to work with when it comes to Season 2. The Tonikaku Kawaii manga has 22 volumes published to date, and is still ongoing.

So, worry not! Tonikaku Kawaii won’t be ending anytime soon and still has plenty of stories to tell.

Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 cast

The good news is that all the original staff and cast will be returning for Tonikaku Kawaii season 2. That means our two main lovebirds will be back! Akari Kito is set to reprise the voice of Tsukasa Yuzaki, while Junya Enoki will make a comeback as Nasa Yuzaki.

Here is the Tonikaku Kawaii season 2 cast list:

Akari Kito as Tsukasa Yuzaki

Junya Enoki as Nasa Yuzaki

Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji

Yu Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa

Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa

Season 1 of the show introduced us to tons of anime characters, and we are sure that some new faces will be popping up in the newly-wed’s daily life as well. So keep your eyes on this guide for more casting updates.

And that’s it, folks! If you are after more anime, here is everything we know about the Demon Slayer season 3 release date, and the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release date. And if you fancy some more animated fun, here are our lists of the best horror anime and best anime movies of all time.