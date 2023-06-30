Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones made one of the best Westerns ever

We generally associate Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall with the big screen. Both longtime actors, Tommy Lee Jones has been in a wide range from of films, including some of the best thriller movies and science fiction movies.

You might not know that once upon a time, they were in one of the best Westerns of the modern era, and it wasn’t in cinemas. Together, they starred in Lonesome Dove, a miniseries based on the Larry Murtry book of the same name.

Duvall and Lee Jones play Augustus ‘Gus’ McCrae and Woodrow F Call, both former Texas rangers who’re moving into the last years of their life while running a stable in the titular town. The four episode TV series covers their day-to-day lives, as well as the gradual push towards the 1900s.

One of the best drama series of 1989, Lonesome Dove won multiple awards across the Emmys and Golden Globes for Duvall’s performance and Simon Wincer’s direction. William D Wittliff wrote the screenplay.

Preceding Yellowstone by over 30 years, Lonesome Dove now seems like one of the forebears of prestige thriller series about the old west. The story’s condensed and character-driven, with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Both lead actors give great performances, making Lonesome Dove feel like one of the best drama movies at times.

Sadly, nowadays it’s relatively hard to track down. No streaming service currently has Lonesome Dove, although you can find the show on Blu-ray. Given the popularity of Yellowstone, hopefully this’ll be rectified soon – it’d certainly make the wait for the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date easier. Check out our lists of the best Paramount Plus shows, best Netflix series, and best Disney Plus shows in the interim.