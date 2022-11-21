Tom Cruise keeps ruining Call The Midwife scenes with his helicopter

Maverick by name, maverick by nature: Top Gun cast member Tom Cruise is causing mischief for the cast of the BBC drama series Call the Midwife, with his noisy helicopter interrupting the filming of crucial scenes.

Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne in the TV series, made the revelation in an interview with the Mirror at the TV Choice Awards. Both Call the Midwife and Mission Impossible 8 — in which Tom Cruise plays the lead character Ethan Hunt — are being filmed at Longcross Studios, Surrey, which has led to one of the more unexpected crossovers of 2022.

Speaking to the outlet, Jenny said that she had to reshoot scenes with co-stars like Cliff Parisi and Helen George as a result of Cruise’s noisy private helicopter. He got a pilot’s license in 1994: six years after playing talented naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the ‘80s movie.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” she said. The 69-year-old joked that she might have to give the action movie star a telling-off, adding, “Imagine. ‘Excuse me, Tom, but look, we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!’”

Mission Impossible 8 might still be shooting, but Mission Impossible 7, the first of a two-part sequel, has already wrapped and is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023. Meanwhile, check out our guide to the best Tom Cruise movies.