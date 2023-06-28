Even Tom Cruise is in on Oppenheimer vs Barbie this summer

He might have his hands full with Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, but with this tweet, Tom Cruise revealed he's as big a movie buff as the rest of us.

tom cruise in the mission impossible movies

Published:

BarbieOppenheimerTom Cruise

As everyone gears up for the Barbie/Oppenheimer double bill, it shouldn’t be surprising that Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise are getting in on the fun too. The Mission Impossible 7 release date might be mere days away, but Tom Cruise made it clear on Twitter that he won’t be missing out on the cinematic event of the summer.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” the action movie actor explained in a tweet. “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.” In the post celebrating all the new movies coming out at the moment, Cruise also took a moment to shout out Indiana Jones 5.

“Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history,” he added.

tom cruise barbie oppenheimer tweet

With the US Indiana Jones 5 release date imminent, it’s clear to see why Cruise is feeling a bit reflective. But now, we’re curious about his Barbenheimer screening plans. Which one will he watch first? Will he be immersing himself in the horrors of nuclear warfare in a bubblegum pink dress with matching stilettos?

YouTube Thumbnail

We’ll probably never know for sure, but it’s refreshing to remember that even stars of some of the best movies of all time aren’t that different from us. To help plan your own double screening, check out our guides to the Oppenheimer release date and Barbie movie release date for everything you need to know about both films.

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.