Andrew Garfield calls Nicolas Cage a “f*cking genius” during adorable awards speech

Andrew Garfield’s having a pretty lovely 2022. The musical star has been nominated for a buttload of awards for his performance in the Netflix movie Tick, Tick… Boom! and his triumphant return as Peter Parker 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen critics and fans reassess their opinions of his ‘Amazing’ duology.

It’s perhaps unsurprising then that Garfield was on spectacular form while collecting his Hollywood Critics Association Best Actor award. During his adorable acceptance speech, he couldn’t help but fanboy out about being in the same room as Nicolas Cage calling him a “fucking genius”.

“I love all of you so much,” he told the great and good of Hollywood. “I’m so fucking grateful for – and Javier Bardem I fucking love you, man. And Denis [Villeneuve] I fucking love you Denis. I just want to kiss every artist in this room, to be a part of this community I’m so fucking grateful. Fuck! Too many fucks. You are my fucking genius Nicolas Cage.”

It wasn’t all effing and jeffing though Garfield also used the opportunity to pay tribute to Jonathan Larson, the real-life playwright he portrays in Tick, Tick… Boom! “I’m humbled by [receiving this award],” he said. “I love telling stories and [there’s] no better story than Jonathan Larson’s in Tick, Tick.. Boom!”

Andrew Garfield gives easily the best speech of the night "Fuck. Too many fucks. You are my fucking genius Nicolas Cage." #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/OFEt6Yn5Xw — Blake (@PopcornNMovie) March 1, 2022

Garfield’s portrayal of Larson has seen him nominated for several major acting awards including Best Actor at the Oscars. He’s facing stiff competition in that category from Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem, and Will Smith.

Tick, Tick… Boom! vinyl $39.98 $34.49 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Can Garfield win? Well, Smith’s the current favourite for King Richard but you never know how the Academy will vote.