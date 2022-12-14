The Witcher: what is Geralt of Rivia’s real name?

What is Geralt of Rivia’s real name? The legend of Geralt of Rivia is well known, thanks in part to his incredibly successful Netflix series, but we know far less about the famous monster hunter’s youth.

We know he’s the son of the sorcerer Visenna and trained at the School of the Wolf to become a Witcher, where he showed incredible resistance to the poisons and potions that give the Witchers their powers, and that’s sort of it. So what is Geralt of Rivia’s real name?

Geralt’s real name is Geralt, but like all Witchers, he got to choose it. In the books, it’s revealed that Witchers, who are often distrusted by society, often take more ‘traditional’ surnames, so their clients trust them more.

As a child, Geralt originally wanted to be called Geralt Roger Eric du Haute-Bellegarde. His trainer, Vesemir, however told him he was being stupid and shortened it to Geralt of Rivia. Geralt even adopted the accent of the Rivian people to convince people he was from there.

