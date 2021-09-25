Henry Cavill shares first look at The Witcher season 2

Henry Cavill has shared the first look at The Witcher season 2 during Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Based on the books of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowsk, the TV series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher.

Cavill shared two clips from the upcoming season, the first of which showed Geralt playing knives with his old friend Nivellen. The two discuss the slightly creepy habit the Witchers have of turning children into, well, Witchers, something Geralt doesn’t want to happen to his ward Ciri. The second clip showed Geralt trying to protect Ciri (Freya Allan) from some horrible monster that’s broken into his house.

The first season split its focus between Geralt, Crown Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) at different points in time and explored who they were before three characters met. Their stories and timelines are eventually merged at the battle for Sodden Hill against the invaders from Nilfgaard. It’s expected that the upcoming second season will instead tell one linear story.

It was a big night for Witcher news. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed that The Witcher was returning for a third season and another anime movie.

Check out the first clip here:

Check out the second clip here:

Not only that, they shared the first full-length trailer for the second season of The Witcher as well.

Season two of The Witcher will stream exclusively on Netflix from December 17.