Netflix reveals major updates on The Witcher

The streaming service Netflix has given a significant update on The Witcher franchise. At the TUDUM 2022 event, the streamer announced news about The Witcher season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is a prequel series.

First up was The Witcher season 3. Many fans were hoping for a concrete release date, along with some promotional images and maybe even a trailer. Those will be disappointed, though, and none of this was released.

Instead, The Witcher season 3 was given a release window of summer 2023, and a poster. Given that Netflix tends to promote its TV series closer to their release date, it wasn’t hugely surprising that the news was sparse. The confirmation of the summer 2023 release was still significant, however.

Those excited for The Witcher: Blood Origin were given slightly more to work with. The prequel series was given a poster as well, but also a firm release date. That release date is December 25, 2022. So, I know what I’ll be doing this Christmas.

The series is a prequel to The Witcher, set over 1000 years before Geralt and his fantasy series. It will star Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Sophia Brown, and more. The Witcher: Blood Origin will explore the creation of the first Witcher, the Elven empire, and Conjunction of the Spheres.

After The Witcher season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin, the franchise is set to continue expanding with another animated movie, and a family friendly animated series. Make of that what you will, because we’re having a hard time imagining a child-friendly instalment of the bloody franchise.

