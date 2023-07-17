Today’s a not-so-important day for Homer in The Simpsons history

There are important days in The Simpsons, and then there are days that seem completely arbitrary. July 17’s one of those dates, notable within The Simpsons for being when Homer attempts to paint the garage, though it has real world significance too.

In the best animated series, Homer attempts to build his own BBQ, leading to some unexpected consequences. Amid the chaos, he tries to give the garage door a going over, but gets through one corner before leaving a note for tomorrow. That note? “Start here tomorrow 7/17/95”

History was made, or rather, history was signposted for the following day. I don’t want to be too presumptuous, but the patriarch of one of the best TV series ever probably didn’t go back to that bit of DIY. Alas, that’s what makes it one of the best comedy series, really.

‘Mom and Pop Art’ was the 19th episode off season 10, so towards the end of the show’s heyday. Al Jean wrote it, guaranteeing it’d have some substance to it.

Nowadays, you can find that all of The Simpsons on Disney Plus, since the House of Mouse acquired 20th Century Studios.

