New Neil Gaiman TV series officially part of The Sandman universe

Fans were relieved when after a long period of silence Netflix officially greenlit The Sandman season 2. Season one of the fantasy series based on The Sandman comic books by Neil Gaiman followed Dream, his allies, and enemies, as he attempted to gain back control of his kingdom.

Now that we know there will be a The Sandman season 2 release date, fans can spend their time speculating and getting excited rather than anxiously awaiting news.

And things just got a little more interesting, because Gaiman has revealed another screen adaptation is officially part of one of the best Netflix series‘ universe.

Gaiman responded to a fan on Twitter, letting them know the upcoming TV series Dead Boy Detectives, based on the story of two deceased children solving mysteries, is part of The Sandman’s world.

The Dead Boy Detectives previously showed up in the TV series Doom Patrol, so technically that means the latter are connected to The Sandman’s universe too, at least that’s what it sounds like.

