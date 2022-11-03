The Sandman: is The Sandman evil?

Is The Sandman evil? The Sandman has finally been given the green light for season 2 by streaming service Netflix after the huge success of the fantasy series. The Sandman is an adaption of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series and shot into the Netflix top ten charts upon its release.

The Netflix series was praised for its deftness in adapting the story of The Sandman, which has long been thought to be unadaptable. It was also lauded for its imaginative use of visual effects, the quality of its cast, and the faithfulness with which it stuck to Gaiman’s original story.

Part of the reason why audiences were so impressed with the TV series, and why The Sandman comics remain so popular, is due to the moral greyness of the series. It doesn’t paint heroes and villains in black-and-white terms, and explores the thin line between good and evil. In fact, the series is so dedicated to this that audiences have even questioned is The Sandman evil?

Is The Sandman evil?

The Sandman, the Lord of Dreams, also known as Morpheus, is not evil. However, he isn’t good either. He’s simply a member of The Endless and removed from the concept of mortal morality.

The Sandman is dedicated instead to his function and creates both dreams and nightmares for humanity, believing humans need the light and the dark.

The character is also more than willing to kill when necessary, which sets him apart from your typical action movie hero, for example. We also see on more than one occasion his instinct for vengeance and his propensity to slip into anger.

However, he’s also freed imprisoned magical beings, shown mercy to the dying, and even spared the life of a man who tried to kill him. Basically, Morpheus is a complex and layered character who abides by the rules of the Endless which may seem strange to human begins like us.

You wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of him, but as long as you don’t cause him any trouble, you probably won’t have to deal with Morpheus’s darker side. If you want to learn more about Morpheus check out our guide to The Sandman season 2 or for more magical fun, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.