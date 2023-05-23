The Righteous Gemstones season 3 release date, cast, plot, and news

What is The Righteous Gemstones season 3 release date? They have risen! That’s right, the worst family in the world (apart from the Roys, perhaps) is back to spread the word and cause chaos yet again.

The Righteous Gemstones is a comedy series that turns an eye to the weird and wild world of televangelism, all through the journey of one particularly successful family. The Gemstones, led by the fierce Dr Eli (John Goodman) are one of the most famous families around, but that doesn’t stop them from being completely dysfunctional and selfish.

But is there going to be a new season of the HBO Max TV series? Will we see the Gemstones again? Well, we’re here to answer your prayers with everything we know about The Righteous Gemstones season 3 release date, cast, plot, and more news.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 release date

Praise the Lord, because The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is set to return on Sunday, June 18, 2023!

The series first came to the small screen in 2019 as an over-the-top comedy that received widely positive responses from critics and viewers alike.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 cast

All of the Gemstone family are returning in season 3’s cast, alongside a few new faces that are set to pose a challenge.

Two new cast members this season are Kristen Johnston and The White Lotus‘ Steve Zahn. Since both have appeared in plenty of comedy shows and comedy movies over the years, we think they’ll fit right in.

Here’s The Righteous Gemstones season 3 cast list:

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

John Goodman as Eli Gemstone

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman

Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari

Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason Barnes

Dermot Mulroney as Rev John Wesley

Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

Kristen Johnston as May-May Montgomery

Steve Zahn as Peter

What is The Righteous Gemstones season 3 about?

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 will see the televangelist family volley for the power of the Church and face-off against some violent pushback and new opposers.

In season 3, the Gemstone children get their wish: control of the Church. Things aren’t all puppies and rainbows, though, and leadership is harder than they assumed. Their luxury lifestyle may exact a heavy toll.

The last season saw the family patriarch, Dr Eli, face multiple death threats. Thankfully, he lived to see another season, though it appears that his spoilt children have somehow managed to gain the control of the Church they’ve so desperately craved.

That said, we don’t think they’re going to be entirely up to the challenge, and will likely find that power isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. Plus, with the likes of Steve Zahn joining the fray as a militia leader named Peter, we expect there will probably be plenty of threats to the Gemstone legacy.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 trailer

Lucky for you, there is a teaser for The Righteous Gemstones season 3, which gives us a glimpse of some petty family banter and a fanatic group fighting against the Gemstones.

Monster trucks, “Jesus Daddies”, and violent intimidation tactics are abound in the teaser for the new season. It also looks as if Jesse is trying to climb his way to the top and knock his siblings out of power (though Eli doesn’t look too pleased about the situation either way).

Where can I watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3?

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 will air on HBO at 10pm ET/11pm PT, with the first two episodes releasing on the same night on June 18, 2023. The episodes will then be available to stream after the fact on streaming service HBO Max.

Both the first two seasons are currently available to stream on the platform now, perfect for binging before you settle down to watch the newest installment.

How many episodes will The Righteous Gemstones season 3 have?

There will be nine episodes in The Righteous Gemstones season 3.

For more dysfunctional families, check out everything we know about The Crown season 6 release date and our breakdown of the Succession characters. For something a little more serious, see our lists of the best thriller series and best drama series you should watch now.

Alternatively, check out the best movies of all time, as well as all the new movies coming out this year.