Is The Muppets Mayhem streaming? How to watch the Disney Plus show

Is The Muppets Mayhem streaming? It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, because Dr Floyd and the Electric Mayhem are here for brand new show from The Muppets.

This TV series will be different from all the Muppets movies, because it centres on Animal and his band, as they make their first album. Yes, the incredible rockers have spent over 40 years on the road without a record, so it’s high time they put one together. Luckily, cameras were there to capture it all, making one of the best Disney Plus shows in the process.

In order to get into the groove, you’ll need to know how to watch The Muppets Mayhem. Well, you’ve come to the right place, because we can tell you exactly where, when, and how you can catch Animal’s latest hijinks. Trust us — you don’t want to miss this one.

Where can you watch The Muppets Mayhem?

You can watch The Muppets Mayhem on Disney Plus from Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The show is available on both sides of the Atlantic from that date, so good news for both US and UK fans.

The exact release time is America first, as is tradition. Expect episodes to go live at 00:00 PST/08:00 GMT.

Is The Muppets Mayhem streaming?

Yes, The Muppets Mayhem is streaming. It’s a Disney Plus original, expressly made for the streaming service. All episodes will launch there, and remain part of the library indefinitely.

Can you watch The Muppets Mayhem online?

You can watch The Muppets Mayhem online through Disney Plus. That’s the only service you’ll find it on when it comes out.

Is The Muppets Mayhem on Netflix?

No, The Muppets Mayhem is not on Netflix. The show is a Disney Plus exclusive, thus that’ll be the only place to watch it.

Is The Muppets Mayhem on Disney Plus?

The Muppets Mayhem is on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 10. The show is a Disney production.

Is The Muppets Mayhem on Prime Video?

No, The Muppets Mayhem isn’t on Prime Video, and it won’t be. Disney Plus has exclusive rights.

Is The Muppets Mayhem on Blu-ray?

The Muppets Mayhem isn’t on Blu-ray, and it might not ever get a physical release. Disney has tended against doing retail versions of Disney Plus exclusives to make the service more lucrative.

Sadly, we might never get to add The Muppets Mayhem to our shelves.