Jason Statham’s The Meg 2 is coming to streaming sooner than expected

The Meg 2: The Trench only arrived in theaters at the start of August, but it’s already headed to streaming – and will arrive before the end of September. The streaming service that has been selected to receive this honor is Max, where it will land on September 29, 2023.

The Meg 2 didn’t quite reach the giddy heights of its predecessor, which made $530 million at the box office, despite a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Meg 2 managed $390 million, and a pretty dismal 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is despite Jason Statham returning to his lead role of Jonas Taylor and the highly surprising choice of director in Ben Wheatley, who is best known for British independent, low-budget thriller and horror movies.

Our own Meg 2 review agreed with many others by calling it “boring,” and “playing it safe” – which is pretty unforgiveable for a monster shark movie. Emma-Jane Betts said; “Meg 2: The Trench left me feeling hollow. All the moments to love in Meg 2 were done before and done better in The Meg.”

Despite The Meg 2’s poor reviews, it still managed to make more money than Indiana Jones 5 and The Flash – which few would have predicted. 2023 has been a surprising year at the box office – with Mission: Impossible 7 also underperforming, every DC movie struggling, and the two big winners being Barbie and Oppenheimer. This has given some people hope that original movies may be starting to return after franchise dominance for years.

Despite the poor reviews, The Meg 2 is still a fun time for monster movie fans, so if you didn’t see it in theaters, you’ll soon have your chance at home.

