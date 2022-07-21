The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 release date speculation and more

When is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 out? Over the course of four seasons the Marvelous Mrs Maisel has brought us Midge’s journey from housewife to stand-up comic. Her creative pursuits haven’t been easy, and now we’re looking at the final season of the drama series.

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s TV series is much like its lead character, in that it began as an unassuming period comedy-drama before becoming a highlight of Amazon Prime’s streaming service. Midge’s stop-start attempts to break into comedy coupled with her slightly troubled love life have made for great watching over the last several years. Now that season 4 is done, what next?

Well, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 release date is what, and it will be the end of the show. We know, we know, we’re heartbroken too. But it’s always good to leave the stage when the laughs are high rather than outstay your welcome. We’ll leave the punchlines to the professionals, but we do have everything you should know about the Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s concluding chapter right here.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 release date speculation

There is no release date for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 just yet, but Amazon has confirmed it’s coming. The show was renewed for the fifth and final season in February 2022, making it clear for fans that a proper ending is on the way.

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, stated when the renewal was announced. “I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Previous season premieres haven’t followed any patterns, with some starting earlier in the year, others later. We’ll keep you informed on when you should keep an eye out.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 plot speculation

The ending of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 tells us exactly what’s coming next: Midge is finally going to make a break for it on her career. Lenny, having just performed at Carnegie Hall, tells her flatly to stop being afraid of failure and fully embrace the opportunities presented to her.

What form this takes is anyone’s guess, but we’d wager that perhaps she’ll do a set at Carnegie Hall herself, or get another high profile show someplace. Maybe a residency? In any case, that feels like the logical conclusion of Midge’s arc, though there’s still the question of her romance with Lenny.

“Knowing that season 5 was going to be our last and that we only had so much turf to play on helped to free up a little bit of what we did with [Lenny] personally,” Amy Sherman-Palladino stated to The Hollywood Reporter. “And it felt like it fit, frankly, with the journey that Midge is on, that she’s so doggedly trying to find the right way for herself — whether it’s misguided or not — and this mission that she set herself on this year that she felt it was like, ‘It’s my way or the highway’.”

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 cast speculation

We know that Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby will return for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5, as Midge and Lenny, respectively. All the recurring co-stars who made it through season 4 should be sticking around too, such as Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, and Kevin Pollack.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 cast is as follows:

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Kelly Bishop as Benedetta

Stephanie Hsu as Mei

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

We’ll keep you abreast of any surprise changes, or if someone high profile is added to the cast.

Where can you stream The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5?

Every season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video. As of now, you can find the other four seasons on the service, ready to be binged and rewatched at your leisure.

That's all that we know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5.