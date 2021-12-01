This is the way: Baby Yoda plushies are now 46% off

Since his debut in 2019’s The Mandalorian, Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda/The Child) has gone on to become one of the most iconic Star Wars characters of all time. Like Yoda and Darth Vader before him, he’s become a huge part of popular culture, transcending the medium and becoming an internet meme that even non-Star Wars fans will recognise. With this in mind, those who are doing their Christmas shopping might want to pick up a Grogu plush on Amazon, as it is now 46% off, bringing the price down to just $13.99.

It’s easy to see why Grogu is so beloved. Not only is he The Mandalorian’s comic relief, but he’s also arguably the cutest thing to ever come out of the Star Wars universe (sorry, Ewoks, but eating human flesh is not cute). In fact, at this point, he’s probably become one of the biggest selling points for Disney Plus. Whether he’s sneakily eating endangered eggs or saving the day by using the Force, practically everybody who’s seen The Mandalorian has been enamoured with him.

This Grogu plush stands at 11 inches tall and is weighted so that it can stand on shelves, desks or other surfaces. He’s also soft and cuddly,. . with a plastic head that actually captures the cuteness of the character (which isn’t always as easy as you’d think).

With The Book of Boba Fett due to launch at the end of December, now’s a great time to revisit the first two seasons of The Mandalorian for a refresher of Grogu and Din Djarin’s adventures, and maybe treat yourself or a Star Wars fan with a soft spot for the small green baby.

It’s not clear how long this discount is going to remain in place, so if you’re planning on buying it, we recommend you act swiftly so you don’t miss out on a bargain. Check out our Star Wars Christmas gift guide if you want to find more ideas for your seasonal present buying.