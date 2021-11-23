Star Wars gifts for Christmas 2021

By golly, there are only a few weeks left until Christmas. No disrespect to anyone who celebrates Life Day instead… or any of the other winter festivals for that matter. Let’s just say ‘the holiday season’. We don’t want to alienate anyone—especially not aliens. Either way, there’s a good chance that you’ll be looking for gifts for the people in your life, and we’re here with some Star Wars gift ideas to help make the present buying process a little easier.

As an enormous franchise that spans generations, you can find quite a range when it comes to Star Wars gifts. There are particularly fancy collector’s items that are made to appeal to those who are old enough to have seen the first movie 44 years back when it came out in 1977, and gifts for younger viewers who might have been won over by Rey and BB-8 in 2019’s Rise of Skywalker.

From Star Wars Funko Pops, through to lore-packed books, board games, and even Christmas jumpers, we’ve picked out some of the best Star Wars gifts for you to buy this holiday season.

Our top picks for Star Wars gifts include:

Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Collection

The main Star Wars movie series now encompasses nine films. If you know someone who loves the franchise but doesn’t have their own copy, then the complete Skywalker Saga in 4K Ultra HD is sure to bring a smile to their face. Not only would they get to enjoy the films with the highest picture quality currently available, but this box set becomes crammed full of extra goodies. There are 27 discs in total, providing a wealth of special features, plus a unique book containing art and interesting information about the films. We’ve never seen a more delightful hive of fun and joviality.

Baby Yoda Funko Pop

Sure, some of the later sequels won Academy Awards, but you know something is a real success if it transcends its original medium and becomes an internet meme. That’s what Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) has succeeded in doing. He’s cute in a way that Ewoks could only ever dream of achieving. Of course, it’s easy to see why so many people have latched onto the adorable child that we all met in 2019’s The Mandalorian. He’s beloved by many (unlike Jar Jar Binks) and while there are hundreds of Star Wars Funko Pop figures, if you’re looking for a character with the ‘aww’ factor, the Baby Yoda Funko Pop may be your best bet.

LEGO Star Wars advent calendar (2021)

Advent calendars are okay, but once you’ve had one chocolate shaped like a snowman, you’ve kind of had them all. But a LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is fantastic because LEGO is awesome, it has no calories, and even people who are vegan or lactose intolerant can enjoy them. Joking aside, we’ve been blessed with some wonderful LEGO Star Wars advent calendars over the years, and the latest one looks just as great. Every day you’ll get either a LEGO figure (such as LEGO Baby Yoda or LEGO Stormtrooper) or a mini LEGO ship or vehicle. For a little bit of extra seasonal excitement, the Grogu and Mandalorian figures, which are included, are exclusive holiday-themed variations.

Star Wars jewellery

This one is a great couples gift. It’s a pair of rings with the famous Han and Leia exchange “I love you” “I know” printed on them. Whether you want to buy it as a gift for a couple of Star Wars fans you know, or as a cute present for your Star Wars fan partner, it’s sure to go down well and get a good laugh… until you can’t decide who gets to wear which one. Unfortunately, these rings are not available in the UK.

LEGO Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon is arguably the most iconic ship from the Star Wars universe (and one of the most recognisable from the sci-fi genre as a whole), and it’s no surprise that it’s been immortalised as a LEGO set. There are multiple versions of the Millennium Falcon available, depending on which era you go with: some come with figures of Han, Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, while others come with Finn, Lando, R2D2, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Boolio and D-O, which may appeal more to fans of the most recent trilogy. There’s quite a difference in price between the different models, so put a lot of thought into it before making a final decision. Here are a couple of them for your reference:

Star Wars Character Encyclopedia

The Star Wars universe has been very deeply fleshed out with an enormous cast of characters. Pretty much every bizarre creature that appears on screen (even if just for a few seconds) is a named individual. This guide will give you all the information you need on iconic characters like Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Qui Gon Jinn, as well as the more obscure inhabitants of the Star Wars universe, like Malakili (keeper of the Rancor in Episode VI), Grummgar (a big game hunter in Episode VII) or Agen Kolar (a Zabrak Jedi from Episode II). It’s an excellent reference guide for any fan and a book that’s sure to provide some great insights and details which you won’t find anywhere else.

Star Wars Christmas jumper

Everybody needs a novelty Christmas jumper based on their favourite movie franchise. Thankfully for Star Wars fans, there are loads of these seasonal sweaters out there. We’ve listed a few of them below, including one with a design based on The Child/Baby Yoda/Grogu from The Mandalorian, one that has an Old Man Yoda design and one with Darth Vader, along with the text “I find your lack of cheer disturbing.” Because nothing says “happy holidays” better than an evil space dictator.

Star Wars film cells

This one’s a real deluxe item. Here you get a genuine film cell from each of the first six Star Wars movies, framed alongside a miniature reproduction of the movie’s film poster and three plaques: one of them naming all the original movies, one of them naming all the prequel movies and the final one titling the whole piece “The History of Star Wars”. Though it is a shame that it doesn’t include the sequel trilogy, it’s a wonderful way to commemorate all of the George Lucas movies in the series. It also comes with its own certificate of authenticity for all of the film cells included in this framed set.

Star Wars Monopoly

It’s the holiday season, and you’ve got the whole family together. What better time is there for a board game? Well, Monopoly is a classic choice, and maybe this year you can play it with a bit of a Star Wars flare. Now instead of building hotels on London streets, you’re building bases on different planets, and you get some sweet little Star Wars figures to use as pieces while you play. It even has a unique round board to set it apart from other types of Monopoly. It’s something that’s sure to be used again and again, providing hours and hours of fun in a galaxy far, far away.